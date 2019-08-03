FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Forbidden Trade wins $1 million Hambletonian at Meadowlands

By TOM CANAVAN
 
Share

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The $1 million Hambletonian was supposed to be the showcase for 27-year-old Sweden trainer Marcus Melander and his barn of top 3-year-old trotters.

A bunch of Canadians stole the spotlight.

Long-shot Forbidden Trade held off Melander’s heavily favored Greenshoe in the closing strides and won trotting’s biggest race by a neck at the Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday.

It was an all-Canadian show with Bob McClure handling the drive and Luc Blais training last year’s top 2-year-old in Canada for owners Serge Godin and Distinction Capital Inc.

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said the 28-year-old McClure, who broke his pelvis in a racing accident in April at Woodbine Mohawk Park and missed a month of work. “In a few days, it will but it has certainly been career-changing in the last four year.”

Forbidden Trade, who finished two lengths behind Greenshoe in his heat, trotted the mile in 1:51.

The result was totally unexpected with most expecting Melander to dominate with his highly regarded trip of Greenshoe, Gimpanzee and Green Manalish S all advancing out of the heats earlier on the card to get into the 10-horse final.

McClure made all the right moves to spoil the show in his first Hambletonian drive. He made a first over move in the stretch and took the lead halfway to the wire.

For a split second, it seemed Greenshoe and driver Brian Sears, who was seeking his fourth win in the Hambletonian, were going to pass Forbidden Trade. But the son of Kadabra dug in and got to the finish line first.

“He had me halfway down the stretch,” McClure said. “One other race he got headed, and he really dug in. He is really a fighter.”

Forbidden Trade, who was bred in Kentucky, paid $33.80, $7.60 and $3.80 in winning for the fifth time in eight starts this year. The owners earned $500,000, almost four times more than he earned in his previous seven starts this year.

Blais said he has been watching the Hambletonian since he was a child.

“This is an amazing feeling,” said the 57-year-old said.

Greenshoe, who won the second heat in 1:50.2, returned $2.60 and $2.10 as the 3-10 favorite. The colt, who trotted the fastest mile this year for a 3-year-old, looked uncomfortable at the start and trailed most of the way before unleashing a late kick.

Gimpanzee, who was undefeated starting the day, finished third with David Miller in the bike and paid $4.

Soul Strong finished fourth and was followed by Green Manalishi S, pacesetter Marseille, Pilot Discretion, Osterc, Cantab Fashion and Don’t Let’em, who was trying to make Nancy Johansson the third female trainer to win the race.

Melander won both eliminations with Green Manalishi S and Greenshoe, respectively. Sears drove each of the winners and chose to drive Greenshoe in the final.

Greenshoe won his heat in 1:50.2, winning by two lengths. Green Manalishi S got up in the final strides to edge Osterc by a neck. The Swedish-bred trotted the mile in 1:50.3.

Gimpanzee, who was an undefeated favorite heading into the first heat, finished fourth to qualify for the final. Miller picked up the drive.

In the co-featured $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old trotting fillies, When Dovescry took the lead on the backstretch and posted a two-length victory over previously undefeated Millies Possession. Driven by Simon Allard and trained by his brother, Rene, the daughter of Muscle Hill was time in a career-best 1:50.2 and paid $6.60 to win.

The Hambletonian kicks off trotting’s Triple Crown. The Yonkers Trot will be held on Aug 31 and the Kentucky Futurity is Oct. 6.