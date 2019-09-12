Former Anderlecht executive arrested in fraud case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have arrested former Anderlecht executive Herman Van Holsbeeck as part of a money laundering and corruption investigation in soccer.

The prosecutor’s office in Brussels says an arrest was made Thursday following raids earlier this week in Monaco, Belgium and London that led to the arrest of Christophe Henrotay, one of the most influential Belgian agents working with international players. Henrotay’s assistant was also arrested.

A former professional player, Van Holsbeeck worked with Anderlecht from 2003-18.

Prosecutors said the wave of arrests is linked to searches that took place in April when Belgian police probed the offices of Anderlecht and the Belgian soccer association. Investigators are looking into alleged money-laundering operations and corruption involving the transfer of players.

This case is not related to the massive corruption scandal that engulfed Belgian soccer last year when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.

