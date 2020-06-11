Former IAAF president turns on son at corruption trial

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Former IAAF president turns on son at corruption trial

By JOHN LEICESTER
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Former IAAF president Lamine Diack pointed a finger of blame at his son, saying he behaved like “a thug,” as he was quizzed in detail for the first time in court Thursday on charges that the governing body of track and field became a nest of corruption and doping cover-ups under his leadership.

The degree to which Diack was aware of the alleged squeezing of hush-money from Russian athletes suspected of doping remained unclear from his often confused, contradictory and uncertain testimony. Frequently, the 87-year-old Diack seemed not to have fully understood or heard lengthy, detailed questions posed by the panel of judges.

Diack acknowledged, however, that he had intervened in the management of suspected cases of doping by Russian athletes, giving instructions that they be handled in a way that would avoid a scandal that could disrupt negotiations with a Russian sponsor and tarnish the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

Rather than having a group of Russian athletes being sanctioned at the same time, “we said the procedures should be spread out,” Diack said.

Other news
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China

He repeatedly said that his overriding concern had been to secure long-term funding for the IAAF, including by wrapping up the sponsorship deal with Russian bank VTB.

“It was essential. For that I was prepared to make compromises,” Diack said.

Prosecutors say he did much more than just that. Diack and one of his sons, Papa Massata Diack, are on trial on charges of corruption, money laundering and breach of trust. The son is being tried in his absence, having fled in 2015 to Senegal, where he lives. They are accused of having conspired together in a scheme that allegedly squeezed millions of dollars in hush-money from athletes who paid to avoid doping sanctions and keep competing.

Pressed by the chief judge about his son’s role, Diack at first gave an inaudible response before saying: “He conducted himself like a thug.”

The prosecution alleges that Diack abused his position to put Papa Massata Diack, who worked as an IAAF marketing consultant, at the center of a system that enabled the son to cream off large chunks from the governing body’s revenues.

But when the IAAF’s lawyer put it to Diack in court that his son siphoned millions from the VTB deals alone, Diack said he hadn’t known.

The prosecution also alleges that the father-son partnership worked together in hushing-up suspected Russian doping cases for money. Diack denies the charge.

His lawyer, Simon Ndiaye, said outside the court that Diack wasn’t aware of athletes being squeezed for hush-money.

The judges repeatedly struggled to get clear and coherent answers from Diack. He spoke fluently and with clarity about events early in his life and earlier in his career that were unrelated to the charges against him. But Diack and the judging panel repeatedly had trouble understanding each other in exchanges about details of the case.

“I’m not a doctor but I think that because of his age, there are things he doesn’t fully understand in the questions that are asked of him,” Diack’s lawyer said.

But he added that Diack “wants to clear his name” and not have it be said that he was unable or unwilling to answer questions.

As IAAF president, Diack oversaw an era when Usain Bolt made track and field wildly popular. But Diack said in court that behind the scenes, the IAAF was in financial difficulty and that he was driven by a need to secure its long-term stability by signing sponsors before his presidency ended in 2015.

“Financial health ahead of everything,” he said.

But lawyers for athletes who are seeking redress say the handling of the Russian cases had a harmful sporting and human cost, forcing their clients to compete against doped Russian runners who should have been suspended.

Testifying by video link, the World Anti-Doping Agency’s director general, Olivier Niggli, told the court that the saga dealt a “terrible” blow to the credibility of the anti-doping system and caused lasting damage.

“Confidence with the community of athletes still hasn’t been restored today,” he said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports