Former Millwall captain Muscat new Victory coach

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former Millwall captain and Australian international Kevin Muscat has been appointed coach of the A-League’s Melbourne Victory.

Muscat, who led Millwall to its first FA Cup final in 2004, replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was given the Australian national coaching job last week.

The Victory said Thursday that Muscat, who had served as a Victory assistant under four coaches, had signed a two-year deal, including this season.

Muscat said he wouldn’t make any big changes to those Postecoglou instituted since arriving at the club for the 2012-13 season — “my ego doesn’t tell me that I need to fracture what’s happened in the last 18 months and rebuild it.”

Postecoglou replaced the fired German-born Holger Osieck last week, becoming the first Australian to coach the Socceroos since Frank Farina in 2005.