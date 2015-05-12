Former NFL receiver Braylon Edwards arrested in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns and New York Jets receiver Braylon Edwards has been accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police Officer Kevin Watts says the 32-year-old Edwards was released after being arrested May 4 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence.

According to Watts, police records indicate an officer pulled over Edwards’ vehicle at about 3 a.m. because it didn’t have its lights on.

Watts says results of a blood-alcohol test aren’t yet available and that prosecutors will decide later which of the DUI counts to press against Edwards.

Edwards’ case does not yet appear in online court records, and Watts says police records do not list an attorney for Edwards.

Edwards’ pro career included stints with the Browns, Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.