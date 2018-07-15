Former Spain striker Torres set for debut with Sagan Tosu

TOKYO (AP) — Saying it was time for a new challenge, former Spain striker Fernando Torres was introduced as the newest member of Japanese club Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid forward follows former Spain teammate Andres Iniesta to Japan. Iniesta signed with Vissel Kobe in May.

“I had achieved everything that I had to achieve,” the 34-year-old Torres said at a press conference in Tokyo. “I needed a new challenge and that’s when Japan came onto the stage and Sagan Tosu offered me something beautiful in every sense of the word.”

Torres also held discussions with Football Federation Australia and officials of A-League club Sydney FC but opted instead to sign with Sagan.

Sagan Tosu is currently second last in the 18-team J-League standings with a record of three wins, four draws and eight losses.

Torres played in Sagan during a preseason trip with Atletico in July and August 2015. The Spanish side played a friendly against Sagan, beating them 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

“At that time, I recall that I would like to come play here in the future,” Torres said. “I wasn’t sure it would happen, but I’m glad it did,”

Torres scored 38 goals in his 110 caps for Spain and in the winning squad for the 2010 World Cup.