Former Wyoming player released from jail for sexual battery

 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A former University of Wyoming football player has been released from jail in a sexual battery case after a judge found the sentencing judge improperly called Carl Granderson’s therapist before handing down the sentence.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported District Judge John Perry suspended Granderson’s six-month jail sentence Friday and placed him on supervised probation.

Granderson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints this spring. He was placed on the reserve/did not report list at the start of training camp.

The former Wyoming defensive end had been jailed since July 11 after District Judge Tori Kricken rejected a plea agreement that recommended unsupervised probation for the misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact.

His attorney asked that he be allowed to withdraw his “no contest” pleas. Perry rejected that motion, but changed Granderson’s sentence.

Granderson was charged in February after two women accused him of unwanted sexual contact while they slept at his off-campus apartment in November 2018.

