Francis helps Wagner fend off NJIT 60-49

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Blake Francis hit three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points and Wagner played tough down the stretch to outlast NJIT 60-49 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Reserve Tyler Plummer added 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers for the Seahawks, who spoiled the inaugural game in NJIT’s new Wellness and Events Center.

Abdul Lewis had 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Highlanders, who shot just 4 of 22 from behind the 3-point arc and made just 15 of 30 free throws.

Anthony Tarke’s layup gave the Highlanders a 43-42 lead with 7:28 left in the game, but Plummer answered with a layup to give Wagner the lead for good. The Seahawks outscored NJIT 16-6 over the final 7:08.

The Highlanders couldn’t find the range at home, hitting just 31.9 percent from the floor, including 18.2 percent from long range. Wagner shot 36.4 percent from the floor and made 28.6 percent of its 3-pointers.

NJIT leads the all-time series 16-4.