Fred McGriff’s Career Statistics
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1986, Tor
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1987, Tor
|295
|58
|73
|20
|43
|.247
|1988, Tor
|536
|100
|151
|34
|82
|.282
|1989, Tor
|551
|98
|148
|36
|92
|.269
|1990, Tor
|557
|91
|167
|35
|88
|.300
|1991, SD
|528
|84
|147
|31
|106
|.278
|1992, SD
|531
|79
|152
|35
|104
|.286
|1993, SD-Atl
|557
|111
|162
|37
|101
|.291
|1994, Atl
|424
|81
|135
|34
|94
|.318
|1995, Atl
|528
|85
|148
|27
|93
|.280
|1996, Atl
|617
|81
|182
|28
|107
|.295
|1997, Atl
|564
|77
|156
|22
|97
|.277
|1998, TB
|564
|73
|160
|19
|81
|.284
|1999, TB
|529
|75
|164
|32
|104
|.310
|2000, TB
|566
|82
|157
|27
|106
|.277
|2001, TB-CHC
|513
|67
|157
|31
|102
|.306
|2002, CHC
|523
|67
|143
|30
|103
|.273
|2003, LAD
|297
|32
|74
|13
|40
|.249
|2004, TB
|72
|7
|13
|2
|7
|.181
|Totals
|8757
|1349
|2490
|493
|1550
|.284
___
|Division Series
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1995, Atl
|18
|4
|6
|2
|6
|.333
|1996, Atl
|9
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.333
|1997, Atl
|9
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|3
|10
|.306
___
|League Championship Series
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1989, Tor
|21
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.143
|1993, Atl
|23
|6
|10
|1
|4
|.435
|1995, Atl
|16
|5
|7
|0
|0
|.438
|1996, Atl
|28
|6
|7
|2
|7
|.250
|1997, Atl
|21
|0
|7
|0
|4
|.333
|Totals
|109
|18
|34
|3
|18
|.312
___
|World Series
|Year
|AB
|R
|H
|HR
|RBI
|AVG
|1995, Atl
|23
|5
|6
|2
|3
|.261
|1996, Atl
|20
|4
|6
|2
|6
|.300
|Totals
|43
|9
|12
|4
|9
|.279