FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record

Fred McGriff’s Career Statistics

By The Associated Press
 
ABRHHRRBIAVG
1986, Tor51100.200
1987, Tor29558732043.247
1988, Tor5361001513482.282
1989, Tor551981483692.269
1990, Tor557911673588.300
1991, SD5288414731106.278
1992, SD5317915235104.286
1993, SD-Atl55711116237101.291
1994, Atl424811353494.318
1995, Atl528851482793.280
1996, Atl6178118228107.295
1997, Atl564771562297.277
1998, TB564731601981.284
1999, TB5297516432104.310
2000, TB5668215727106.277
2001, TB-CHC5136715731102.306
2002, CHC5236714330103.273
2003, LAD29732741340.249
2004, TB7271327.181
Totals8757134924904931550.284

___

Division Series
YearABRHHRRBIAVG
1995, Atl184626.333
1996, Atl91313.333
1997, Atl94201.222
Totals36911310.306

___

League Championship Series
YearABRHHRRBIAVG
1989, Tor211303.143
1993, Atl2361014.435
1995, Atl165700.438
1996, Atl286727.250
1997, Atl210704.333
Totals1091834318.312

Other news
Advocates for cooling Texas prisons pray during a news conference at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The group is calling for an emergency special session to address the deadly heat effecting inmates. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas heat wave has inmates’ families worried about lack of air conditioning in state’s prisons
As a summer heat wave continues to bake most of Texas, family members of inmates are calling for all of the state’s prisons to be fully air conditioned.
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia finalizes guidance on transgender students, including rolling back some accomodations
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says it has finalized new policies on the treatment of transgender students.
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy is seen at FMT Shipyard and Repair after two employees were shot and killed in Harvey, La., Monday, July 17, 2023. (Brett Duke/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana
Louisiana authorities have identified a former shipyard worker who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies after he gunned down two of his former coworkers.
FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at the intersection of Light Street across from Harborplace, July 7, 2022, in Baltimore. A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection in July 2022, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says
Attorneys for a Baltimore teen accused of fatally shooting a baseball bat-wielding motorist last summer presented a self-defense argument during opening statements at his first-degree murder trial, which opened Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court.

___

World Series
YearABRHHRRBIAVG
1995, Atl235623.261
1996, Atl204626.300
Totals4391249.279