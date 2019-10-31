U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Gasper, McKenzie, Turner among players for early training

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota defender Chase Gasper, Philadelphia defender Mark McKenzie and New England goalkeeper Matt Turner are the only players with no senior national team experience among 20 from Major League Soccer invited to the U.S. national team’s early training camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

The U.S. Soccer Federation plans to release the training camp roster on Nov. 6, which will include Europe-based players. All MLS teams except Seattle and Toronto have finished their seasons under the league’s newly shortened postseason schedule, and the MLS players will train in Bradenton, Florida, from Nov. 2-9. The regular training camp starts in Orlando on Nov. 10.

The U.S. plays Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando after losing 2-0 to the Canadians at Toronto on Oct. 15. The match against Cuba will be Nov. 19 at George Town, Cayman Islands.

The early training camp roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Chase Gaspar (Minnesota), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Walker Zimmerman (LA)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Wil Trapp (Columbus) Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado). Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports