Gatlin-Powell-Gay to race in 100 at Diamond League meet

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The three fastest men in the world this year are set to race each other in the 100 meters at the Athletissima Diamond League meeting.

Organizers of the Lausanne meeting say Justin Gatlin, Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay are entered for the race on July 9.

Usain Bolt, the world-record holder and two-time Olympic champion over 100 meters, has opted to run the 200 as usual at Athletissima.

Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic gold medalist, ran a world-leading 9.74 seconds at the opening Diamond League meet last month in Doha, Qatar. Powell has clocked 9.84 this year and Gay’s season-best is 9.88.

Last year in Lausanne, Gatlin won in 9.80 ahead of Gay, who was returning from a one-year ban for doping.