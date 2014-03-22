G’day, baseball! Opening day goes Down Under

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

G’day, baseball! Opening day goes Down Under

By KEIRAN SMITH
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Bob Wardle came ready to root for the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day Down Under, all dressed in his Paul Goldschmidt jersey.

The special menu at Sydney Cricket Ground? Not quite to his taste.

“I’m not sure if I’ll try anything here,” said Wardle, born in Canada and now living in Sydney. “I’ve already had some very strange things at ballparks in the U.S.”

At $36 for a 2-foot-long hot dog, he was ready to pass Saturday night. He was holding off on the nachos and ice-cream sundaes served in batting helmets, too.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

No worries, though.

Wardle and his daughter were having a fun time as the most quintessential of American sports took top billing at the symbolic home of Australia’s national game when the 2014 Major League Baseball season got started.

At a venue steeped in the history of another bat and ball game — cricket — the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 3-1 before a sellout crowd of around 40,000.

The two-game series marked the first regular-season games in Australia. Previous MLB season openers were held in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1999, San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2001 and four times in Tokyo (2000, ’04, ’08 and ’12).

Speaking ahead of the first pitch, Commissioner Bud Selig said this visit had been a success. He was noncommittal on when MLB would return to Australia or anywhere else around the globe.

“We don’t know yet, we’re working on several things,” Selig said. “We’re going to examine all our possibilities. The nice part about all of this is we’re getting now overtures, really good ones, from all over the world.”

“It won’t be 100 years until we’re back here, I can promise you that,” he said in reference to the 100th anniversary of an exhibition game played by the White Sox and the New York Giants at the Sydney Cricket Ground, won 5-4 by Chicago before 10,000 fans on Jan. 3, 1914.

While excitement for this series may be muted within the U.S., Australian baseball fans arrived in their thousands to catch a glimpse of multimillionaire players and the quality of a sport they’re not used to seeing.

Dodgers fans Narelle Walton and Mereana Joseph traveled for more than seven hours, including taking two flights in the 2,810-mile journey from Karratha — a remote mining town in Western Australia state — to see this matchup.

“This is our first major league game,” said Walton, donning a Dodgers cap and shirt. “It’s on our bucket list to be here.”

Wardle had far less distance to travel, but was just as keen to experience the major leagues here after playing in a masters baseball tournament in Phoenix and adopting the Diamondbacks as his team.

“I’m originally from Canada, so I’m an old Expos and Blue Jays fan,” he said. “My first game was back in 1968 in Detroit, where Denny McLain lost one of his six games in a season where he won 31.”

Another novelty for the local crowd was keeping a ball hit into the stands, unlike cricket where the ball is returned to play.

Dodgers second baseman Justin Turner threw five balls into the member’s enclosure at the bottom of the first inning, setting off desperate attempts by fans to catch a souvenir.