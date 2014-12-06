Geisenberger holds off Hamlin at World Cup luge

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Geisenberger holds off Hamlin at World Cup luge

 
Share

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany did what she usually does on race day. And even American Erin Hamlin’s best showing in a World Cup race couldn’t derail her.

Geisenberger won her 26th World Cup singles luge gold on Saturday, finishing two runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg in 1 minute, 28.173 seconds to hold off Hamlin by 0.499 seconds.

Hamlin, a native of Remsen, New York, got her first silver after six World Cup individual bronzes and helped add to a successful weekend for USA Luge. Germany’s Tatjana Huefner was another 0.15 seconds back for the bronze.

“It would have been nice to be able to capitalize on home ice a little bit better,” said Hamlin, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist who won the world championship on her Lake Placid home ice in 2009. “My runs weren’t perfect. I had a couple mistakes that were kind of a bummer, but what can you do?”

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

Against Geisenberger, not much.

It’s the 22nd consecutive time where the Olympic champion was either first or second when she competed against an international field. Later Saturday, she also helped Germany win the team relay, with Italy second and the United States finishing third to cap a three-medal weekend for the hosts.

Americans and Germans filled the top eight slots in the women’s order of finish, the first time that’s happened. Emily Sweeney of Suffield, Connecticut, and Summer Britcher of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, were fifth and sixth respectively for the U.S., career-best World Cup finishes for both sliders. Julia Clukey of Augusta, Maine, was eighth.

“Hopefully we can keep that momentum going,” said Sweeney, who established a World Cup career-best for the second straight weekend after finishing seventh in the season-opener at Igls, Austria.

USA Luge was bidding for its first double-gold World Cup weekend in singles sliding in 23 seasons. Tucker West won the men’s race on Friday; if Hamlin had upset Geisenberger on Saturday, it would be the first dual-gold World Cup for the U.S. since Cameron Myler and Duncan Kennedy achieved the feat at Lake Placid on Jan. 18, 1992.

Geisenberger, Felix Loch and the doubles team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the team relay Saturday afternoon in 2:34.886. Italy was second in 2:35.546 and the U.S. team of Hamlin, West and Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman took bronze in 2:35.638.

That bronze was the 13th medal Hamlin has won in major international competition, including World Cup races, world championships and the Olympics.