How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/28/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1%, but held on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

General Mills had one of the larger drops after the maker of cereals and other foods reported weaker revenue than expected. That helped drag down stocks of several other food companies. Cruise operators continued to steam higher. They’ve been strong this year on hopes for strong demand by passengers looking for vacations. Trading was relatively quiet in markets elsewhere.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.55 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,376.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.08 points, or 0.2%, to 33,852.66.

The Nasdaq composite rose 36.08 points, or 0.3% to 13,591.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.78 points, or 0.5%, to 1,858.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.53 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 125.23 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 99.23 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.07 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 537.36 points, or 14%.

The Dow is up 705.41 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,125.27 points, or 29.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 97.46 points, or 5.5%.