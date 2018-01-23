FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: USA Gymnastics suspends ex-women’s coach Geddert

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of former sports doctor Larry Nassar (all times local):

7 p.m.

USA Gymnastics has suspended former U.S. women’s national team coach John Geddert, the owner of the Twistars gymnastics club near Lansing, Michigan.

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar last year pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges involving a girl under 13 and two teenagers at Twistars.

USA Gymnastics did not disclose its reasons for suspending Geddert, whose only comment came in a statement last March in which he expressed “zero knowledge” of the allegations against Nassar.

Geddert was the U.S. coach at the 2012 Olympics, where the team won its first title in women’s gymnastics since 1996. He was also the personal coach of 2011 national champion Jordyn Wieber, who last week was among the victims who confronted Nassar during his sentencing hearing along with fellow Olympian Aly Raisman.

___

2 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl says Michigan State University is still billing her for medical appointments during which she says a sports doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emma Ann Miller made the allegation in her statement to a Michigan judge Monday. She says she’s possibly Larry Nassar’s last victim, because he was let go by the university a week after her last “treatment” in August 2016.

A Michigan State spokesman says Miller’s comments are being looked into, and patients of Nassar’s “will not be billed.” Officials at the school are under fire for not doing enough to stop Nassar years ago.

Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

More than 100 women and girls have given statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Michigan or have had statements read on their behalf.

___

1:20 p.m.

Three key members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.

The Indianapolis-based group trains Olympians, including many who said they were sexually assaulted by a team doctor, Larry Nassar.

The resignations of chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley were announced Monday while Nassar victims spoke for a fifth day at a Michigan court hearing.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry says the resignations “will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change.”

Former President Steve Penny quit last March after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar.

___

12:05 p.m.

The judge overseeing the sentencing for former Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar says victims are an “army” and “sister survivor warriors.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made the remarks Monday, on the fifth day of a hearing at which nearly 100 victim statements have been given by women and girls who say Nassar sexually assaulted them under the guise of medical treatment.

The judge is addressing each speaker. Typically the courtroom breaks into applause after. The number of women and girls wanting to speak is growing by the day.

More than 140 victim impact statements are now expected. Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the molestation case.

___

1 a.m.

More young women and girls who say they were assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are due in court for a fifth day to make victim statements before he is sentenced.

Larry Nassar sat in the witness chair last week as more than 80 women and girls described the impact of being assaulted by him. Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Roughly 100 victims are expected to make statements or have them read in court during the marathon sentencing hearing that resumes Monday in Lansing, Michigan.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the molestation case.