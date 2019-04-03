FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Death row inmate leaves appeal hearing over shackles

 
Share

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A man on South Carolina’s death row for 20 years for killing his parents refused to attend a hearing appealing his sentence because prison guards wouldn’t remove his shackles.

James Robertson was taken Tuesday from death row in Columbia to the York County Courthouse.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports the 45-year-old Robertson was in court less than a minute. When his request to remove the shackles was denied, Robertson said “I’m outta here” and was taken back to Columbia.

Robertson was convicted in 1999 of killing his parents with a baseball bat, knife and claw hammer.

The hearing to determine if Robertson should get a new trial because of inadequate lawyers was delayed because his new lawyers told the judge they may have a link to his old ones.

___

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com