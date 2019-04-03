Death row inmate leaves appeal hearing over shackles

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A man on South Carolina’s death row for 20 years for killing his parents refused to attend a hearing appealing his sentence because prison guards wouldn’t remove his shackles.

James Robertson was taken Tuesday from death row in Columbia to the York County Courthouse.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports the 45-year-old Robertson was in court less than a minute. When his request to remove the shackles was denied, Robertson said “I’m outta here” and was taken back to Columbia.

Robertson was convicted in 1999 of killing his parents with a baseball bat, knife and claw hammer.

The hearing to determine if Robertson should get a new trial because of inadequate lawyers was delayed because his new lawyers told the judge they may have a link to his old ones.

