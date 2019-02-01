FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Arrest warrant: Registered sex offender baby-sat 2 children

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina registered sex offender was baby-sitting two children.

Citing an arrest warrant, news outlets report that 28-year-old Kevin Lealond Atkins was charged last week with two felony counts of sex offender employment violation.

Raleigh police say they found Atkins baby-sitting a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old at a motel. Police say the children’s parents did not know he was on the registry.

State records say Atkins was convicted in 2016 on 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry tells WRAL-TV that deputies checked on Atkins three times since his prison release in May, and he had always been in compliance with state rules for sex offenders.

It’s unclear if Atkins has a lawyer who could comment.

