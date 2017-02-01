Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won't trade Shohei Ohtani
Potential indictment looms over Trump
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuit over dog shot by Salt Lake police to move forward

 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man’s lawsuit seeking $2 million after Salt Lake City police shot and killed his dog will move forward.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2kr45Q8 ) that a judge rejected a request from the city to dismiss Sean Kendall’s lawsuit against Salt Lake City and five police officers. The city had sought to have the claim dismissed and to force Kendall to accept a $10,000 settlement.

The lawsuit claims the officers weren’t properly trained to deal with dogs when his dog, Geist, was fatally shot in June 2014.

Kendall also claims that Officer Brett Olsen violated both search and seizure and due process laws when he entered Kendall’s yard and shot Geist. Olsen had been conducting a neighborhood search for a missing child.

