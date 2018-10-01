FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former Missouri church pastor charged with child enticement

 
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a former Missouri pastor who recently left for a Wisconsin church has been charged with child sex crimes.

The Kansas City Star reports that 53-year-old Scott Patschke is free on bond after he was charged last week in Marathon County, Wisconsin, with child enticement.

He had been a senior pastor at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence, Missouri, until he left in August for a job as an associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.

He is accused of sending sexual messages last month to someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

A church newsletter says he has since resigned from the Wisconsin job. In Missouri, Messiah Lutheran Church congregation president Todd Bodenstab said he hadn’t heard of any complaints about Patschke’s behavior there.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com