Poland approves controversial judges to constitutional court

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Poland approves controversial judges to constitutional court

By VANESSA GERA
 
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament elected three ruling party nominees as judges to the constitutional court, including two widely denounced by opposition lawmakers, raising concerns about the court’s independence.

Parliament voted the judges in late Thursday during a heated session that included calls of “Disgrace!” by opposition lawmakers. The president must still swear them in. The Constitutional Tribunal’s responsibilities include ensuring that legislation conforms with the constitution.

The most disputed of the three judges is Stanislaw Piotrowicz, a former communist-era state prosecutor and the architect of laws pushed by the conservative ruling Law and Justice party over the past four years that the European Union says erode judicial independence. Piotrowicz lost his seat in parliament in October elections.

Law and Justice often justifies its overhaul of the justice system by saying it is cleaning up corruption and purging remnants of the communist system that ended 30 years ago. The party has faced accusations of hypocrisy for making a former communist prosecutor the face of its reforms. Some say his role is an indication that the changes actually amount to a power grab.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end

The judicial changes have sparked numerous street protests in recent years by Poles who fear they pose a threat to democracy.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki defended Piotrowicz this week, saying he “behaved decently” with the cases he handled during the communist era. Piotrowicz has also faced criticism for appearing to protect a priest found guilty of sexual abuse of minors.

The other disputed nominee is Krystyna Pawlowicz, a jurist and former lawmaker whose hard-right rhetoric at one point prompted Law and Justice to say she would leave politics.

Opponents also questioned the legality of the judges’ appointments: both are 67; the retirement age for judges is 65.

The country’s ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, said the appointments were a “clear breach of the statutory provision.”

Michal Szczerba of the opposition Civic Platform party said during Thursday’s debate that in addition to exceeding the age requirement, the candidates didn’t meet “the criterion of impeccable character.”

The third judge, Jakub Stelina, had his name put forward only hours before parliament’s vote. The private channel TVN24, stressing how rushed the nomination was, showed the ruling party politicians getting Stelina’s name wrong.

Opposition lawmakers also became agitated when Speaker Elzbieta Witek annulled a vote on another issue after a ruling party lawmaker said to her, “We have to annul it because we will lose.” There were apparently problems with the voting machine. The opposition accused the ruling party of violating parliamentary procedure.

___

Associated Press reporter Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed to this report.