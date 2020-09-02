Western NY couple charged in ‘horrific’ child abuse case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Western NY couple charged in ‘horrific’ child abuse case

 
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man and woman are facing kidnapping and assault charges for the “horrific” abuse of a child who was kept in their garage and beaten almost daily, authorities said.

Forty-year-old James Kevin McGonnell and 54-year-old Carol Steinagle abused the child between November 2017 and January 2020 in their Cheektowaga home, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Tuesday.

Flynn said the child, whose age and gender were withheld, was beaten, kicked with steel-toed boots, threatened with death and deprived of food and use of the bathroom. “Beside an actual homicide, this may be the most egregious thing that I have seen in four years here,” Flynn said at a news conference.

Flynn said McGonnell and Steinagle subjected the child to “increasingly horrific forms of punishment.” He said McGonnell choked the victim on one occasion, resulting in loss of consciousness.

The pair were both ordered held without bail and are to appear before a judge on Thursday.

An attorney for McGonnell said he had just been assigned the case and could not comment. An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Steinagle.

The child’s relationship to the couple was not disclosed. The child is outside of the home and living with a family member, authorities said.