Man, teen hit by lightning in Florida in separate incidents

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Two people have been hit by lightning in Florida after a severe storm rolled through part of the state.

The Panama City News Herald reports a 16-year-old boy in Lynn Haven was hit by lightning Monday morning and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the teen was about to walk inside after mowing lawns when he was struck. Lynn Haven Fire Chief John DeLonjay says it hasn’t been determined if the boy was hit directly or indirectly.

William Young was hit that same day near Alys Beach. Young says he was taking cover from the storm under a shed when he saw lightning travel up the floor and through his legs. He says he was taken to an emergency room as a precaution but was otherwise uninjured.

Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com