Racist taunts lead to fracas after Nebraska high school game

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Racist taunts lead to fracas after Nebraska high school game

 
Share

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Some fans at a recent Fremont High School girls basketball game aimed racist remarks at the visiting Lincoln High School team, leading to a postgame scuffle among fans of the two teams and to a punch being thrown, administrators from the two districts said.

At least one Lincoln student struck a Fremont student during the fracas after the Feb. 7 game, the districts said in a joint news release Wednesday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

“We have found what happened on Friday, Feb. 7, in Fremont is the result of extreme actions by a few individuals. The inappropriate behaviors of those individuals have been addressed by their respective schools,” the districts’ said, though they didn’t say whether any of the student fans were punished.

A Fremont police spokesman told The Associated Press on Thursday that the assault case remains active but there has been no arrest.

Lincoln’s coach, Dominique Kelley-Johnson, said several Fremont fans in the stands were wearing Trump 2020 shirts and hats, and thata man approached her players before the game and said, “Black and Latino unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been,” the Journal Star reported.

The Lincoln team has several black players, though the Fremont team also has minority students.

Kelley-Johnson said her team has moved on, “But it sickens me that how we look still bothers people in 2020.”

Racism and immigration have been hot topics in recent years in Fremont, which is about 45 miles northeast of Lincoln. In 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a local ordinance to stand that requires renters to get a $5 permit and swear that they have legal permission to live in the United States. An appeals court had found that the ordinance didn’t discriminate against Latinos or interfere with federal immigration laws.