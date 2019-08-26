FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Georgia police officer dies while driving home after shift

 
WADLEY, Ga. (AP) — A small-town Georgia police officer has died in a single-vehicle accident while driving home after his shift.

Local news outlets report Wadley Patrolman Daniel Thomas died Sunday morning while driving back to his home in Augusta. Reports indicate he ran off a curve on U.S. 1 south of Wrens and then hit a utility pole when he jerked the steering wheel back. Thomas was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Jefferson Hospital in Louisville, where he was pronounced dead.

Wadley Police Chief Thomas Walker says funeral arrangements remain incomplete. Walker says Thomas’ body is being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab Monday, with a police escort.

Walker described Thomas as “a devoted, patriotic, brave, officer who loved helping people”