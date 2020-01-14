Russia downplays failed Libya talks before Berlin summit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Russia downplays failed Libya talks before Berlin summit

By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia sought Tuesday to downplay the collapse of talks that sought to secure a cease-fire in Libya after the country’s rival leaders left Moscow without reaching an agreement, an outcome that cast a shadow on an upcoming Libya summit hosted by Germany.

Russia and Turkey proposed a cease-fire last week in hopes of bringing an end to the north African country’s long-running civil war. Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya’s U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, and his rival, Gen. Khalifa Hifter, came to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian and Turkish diplomats and military officials.

The talks lasted about seven hours, and Sarraj and Hifter didn’t meet directly.

They considered a draft document spelling out details of a truce proposed jointly by Russia and Turkey that began Sunday. Sarraj signed the draft before departing, while Hifter requested more time to consider it and then left Moscow without signing the document.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office said Tuesday it was inviting both Sarraj and Hifter to the summit scheduled for Sunday in Berlin.

Invitations also were going to top officials from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and several African and Arab countries, the chancellor’s office said.

In Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to teach Hifter “the lesson he deserves” if attacks on the Tripoli government continued.

Addressing his ruling party’s legislators, Erdogan praised Sarraj, saying he had displayed “an extremely constructive and compromising” stance during the talks in Moscow.

Erdogan added that it was now up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince Hifter to agree to the cease-fire proposal.

“The coup-plotting Hifter first said ‘yes’ but then fled Moscow,” Erdogan said. “We have completed our duty. The rest is the duty of Mr. Putin and his team.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to downplay the talks’ failure, saying that efforts to broker a peace deal will continue.

“We all work in the same direction and urge all the sides (of the conflict) in Libya to negotiate instead of trying to sort things out violently,” Lavrov said Tuesday in Sri Lanka.

Russia’s Defense Ministry put out a statement saying that Hifter could still sign the proposed draft, but he needed some extra time to discuss it with his associates.

“Marshal Hifter had a positive view of the final statement, but requested two days to discuss the document with the tribal leaders before signing it,” it said.

The ministry charged that during the Moscow talks “the warring sides agreed in principle that the cease-fire should be supported and extended indefinitely to help create a more favorable atmosphere for holding a conference on Libya in Berlin.”

Merkel visited Moscow on Saturday to discuss Libya with Putin, and they had a phone call Monday in which the Russian leader briefed her on the results of the talks in Moscow.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was optimistic of reaching an agreement at the Berlin conference. He added that negotiators have agreed on the text for an agreement with all sides, German news agency dpa reported.

Maas said the aim of the agreement would be to end hostilities and put in place a U.N.-led political process.

He noted that the Russian and Turkish-led negotiations “are certainly helpful, but the ‘Berlin process’ goes well beyond that,” aiming to cut outside military support, bring about an arms embargo and also a cease-fire.

The truce brokered by Russia and Turkey marked the first break in fighting in months. There were immediate reports of violations by both sides, however, raising concerns it might not hold.

Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 civil war that ousted and killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Various foreign players back Libya’s rival governments, and they have recently been stepping up their involvement in the oil-rich nation’s conflict.

Hifter is supported by France, Russia and key Arab countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey, Italy and Qatar support the Tripoli government, which has faced an offensive by Hifter’s forces that have besieged the capital since last April.

On his way back from Moscow, Sarraj made a stop-over in Istanbul where he met with the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield. The U.S. Embassy said they discussed “issues of mutual interest.”

Russia has maintained contacts with both conflicting parties in Libya, but the government in Tripoli has recently charged that Russian military contractors were fighting alongside Hifter.

Turkey, in its turn, has sent it military personnel to Libya to support Sarraj’s government.

The joint Russia-Turkey mediation effort in Libya follows the deals they struck to coordinate their action in Syria, where Moscow has shored up President Bashar Assad’s government and Ankara has backed his foes.

___

Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Krishan Francis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Isabel DeBre in Cairo, contributed to this report.