Police seek tips in arson fire that killed 4 Indiana sisters

FLORA, Ind. (AP) — State police are asking the public to pass on any tips they might have about a 2016 arson fire in northern Indiana that killed four young sisters.

No arrests have been made in the Nov. 21, 2016, house fire that killed 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch.

Investigators determined the fire that also injured their mother and two others was intentionally set because accelerants were found in several places in the house.

Indiana State Police said in a recent statement that it’s seeking tips from the public on the fire in Flora, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Logansport.

That statement says state police “will continue to actively investigate all tips and leads available to us and work to bring justice.”