Three Affiliated Tribes issues support for pipeline protest

 
NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — The Three Affiliated Tribes is formally supporting the Standing Rock Sioux as that tribe protests construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2bCIi3u ) Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox has issued a formal letter supporting “an alternative means and method of transporting oil to market.”

The protesters in southern North Dakota have disrupted construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline that’s to carry oil to Illinois. The Standing Rock tribe fears a leak could contaminate their drinking water, which comes from the Missouri River.

More than two dozen protesters have been arrested. Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier estimates law enforcement overtime costs related to the protest are totaling about $100,000 per week.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple on Friday issued an emergency declaration to free up more state resources.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com