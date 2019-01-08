FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Family of boy who drowned at camp sues camp, staff members

 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Ohio boy who drowned at a camp last year has filed a lawsuit against the camp and several staff members, charging wrongful death.

The Daily Record in Wooster reports the Pickerington boy’s parents recently filed the lawsuit in Summit County Common Pleas Court in Akron against Round Lake Christian Camp.

The filing says Melvin Aborbie drowned July 25 in a lake at the camp in Lakeville where he was attending a residential basketball program. Authorities have said lifeguards jumped in when they didn’t see the boy resurface.

The lawsuit states the death resulted from “negligent, reckless, willful and wanton” conduct by the camp and employees.

A message left Monday for the camp’s manager wasn’t immediately returned.

The family is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

