Cops: Child care operation was front for porn ring

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a registered sex offender ran a home child care as a front for a child porn production operation involving a Special Forces soldier and other adults.

Harnett County investigators say Bailey Joe Mills ran the unlicensed child care from his home. Mills has three felony convictions involving sexual activity with children and was charged in January with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say there are at least 10 child victims.

Also arrested were Mills’ wife, 34-year-old Elizabeth Holland Mills; 29-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Jordan Everett Busse of Fort Bragg; 20-year-old Rashawn Rodriguez Drake Jackson; and 50-year-old Tommy Wall.

Bailey Joe Mills’ attorney, Mac Hunter, said he expected federal authorities would get involved. The other defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com