Court won’t block death penalty trials despite moratorium

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court won’t block death penalty trials despite moratorium

By DON THOMPSON
 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to block death penalty cases from proceeding during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium on executions.

The justices rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that jurors can’t realistically gauge the seriousness of imposing a death sentence if they think it’s never actually going to be carried out.

Newsom halted executions in March for as long as he remains governor, but the death penalty remains on the books and courts have been proceeding on the assumption that executions may one day resume.

Attorneys for two men separately facing trials in multiple slayings say it’s unfair to ask jurors to consider what for now would be hypothetical sentences.

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

“In light of this paradigm shift, a California jury in a capital case cannot be expected to provide a fair and reasoned penalty phase determination free from speculation,” defense attorney Robert Sanger wrote on behalf of his client, Cleamon Demone Johnson.

He is awaiting trial on five counts of capital murder and one of attempted murder. An appeals court said they were “six casualties of the gang wars between the Bloods and the Crips in the early 1990s.”

California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006. Still, Los Angeles County prosecutors contend that barring jurors from considering death sentences would be “tantamount to judicial abolition of the death penalty in violation of the wishes of California voters.”

Voters have repeatedly, if narrowly, supported executions and in 2016 approved a ballot measure to speed them up. Lawmakers backed by the governor are considering putting another measure on the November 2020 ballot to repeal the death penalty.

In July, the justices temporarily halted the case against Jade Douglas Harris. He could face a death sentence if convicted of charges that he killed three people and wounded a 13-year-old boy while stealing a car in 2012.

In a related development Wednesday, attorneys representing condemned inmates asked a U.S. judge to enter a final judgment in their favor in their legal challenge to California’s plan to use lethal injections to carry out executions.

The lawyers are seeking the judgment because Newsom withdrew the state’s plan to use a single injection of powerful barbiturates and ordered the state’s death chamber to be symbolically dismantled.

The attorneys asked the judge to order state officials to give them six months’ notice if the state again tries to put inmates to death, so they can again consider a legal challenge.