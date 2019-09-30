Idaho man charged after hidden camera found in bathroom

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — A southeastern Idaho man accused of putting a camera in a bathroom at a private residence to record women using it has been charged with four felony counts of video voyeurism.

The Post Register reports that 34-year-old Kory West of Blackfoot was also charged with felony burglary last week in 7th District Court.

Police say residents in the house discovered a camera hidden in the bathroom’s smoke detector, and then found video recordings of themselves in the bathroom on a computer belonging to West.

Authorities say other recordings show visitors to the home and West adjusting the camera.

Residents also say they found some of their underwear in West’s room.

West’s attorney, James Archibald, didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Monday.

