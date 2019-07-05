FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former deputy drops lawsuit over lack of mental health care

 
Share

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A former Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of assaulting a teenage girl in an interrogation room in February 2011 has dropped a lawsuit alleging he did not receive adequate mental health counseling for a series of traumatic calls in the days before the assault.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Thomas Madsen dropped the lawsuit after a judge rejected his proposed expert witness.

Madsen pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault for putting his hands around a girl’s throat and shoving her into a wall.

His lawsuit alleged he was suffering from undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder after having to sit for hours with the body of a man who had been shot by an officer and responded to a suicide and a stabbing. Two months earlier, he responded to the fatal shooting of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com