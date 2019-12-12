Controversial Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Controversial Zapata painting will stay on display in Mexico

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A controversial painting of a Mexican Revolution hero will remain on exhibit accompanied by a note saying the descendants of Emiliano Zapata do not agree with the effeminate depiction, Mexico’s culture ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The painting displayed as part of an exhibit of artworks about Zapata in the Fine Arts Palace shows a nude man with the revolutionary’s signature mustache astride a horse. He’s wearing high heels and striking a seductive pose.

Zapata’s relatives had threatened to sue to have the painting taken down, arguing that it denigrated Zapata. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on his culture secretary to mediate the dispute. He said the family should be heard, but that art shouldn’t be censored.

The painting titled “Revolución,” by painter Fabian Cháirez, spurred protests by farmers and counter-protests by defenders of sexual diversity this week.

Zapata relatives visited the exhibit Wednesday.

As part of the deal to keep the painting up, officials agreed to spread the word about the Zapata’s legacy and stop using the painting in official publicity, the statement said.