Man dies in canoeing accident on Plymouth pond

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man who died while canoeing on a Plymouth pond last weekend has been identified.

Management at Boston-area television station WCVB say the man victim found in Curlew Pond in Myles Standish State Forest on Saturday was longtime station employee Ron Sapp.

Station General Manager Bill Fine says the 60-year-old Sapp worked at the station for 33 years as a video editor and technician. Fine called Sapp “an exceptional employee and a warm and friendly soul.”

Fine says Sapp once gave up a more desirable shift to another employee with less seniority because she had a family and the hours were more important to her.

Fire Chief Ed Bradley says divers recovered the body at about 3 p.m. Saturday after reports of an unattended vehicle and an overturned canoe.