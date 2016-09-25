Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Man led officers on high-speed chase across cities

 
Share

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed car chase through multiple cities.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2drn5bj) it started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Warwick.

West Warwick police picked up the pursuit after police say one of their cruisers was struck by the car being operated by 22-year-old Jason Machado, of West Warwick. Police followed Machado to Coventry, where the pursuit was called off. Officers later located Machado’s vehicle and arrested him.

Machado is facing several charges related to the pursuit. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer who could comment. Online public records didn’t list a telephone number for Machado.