Police: Man led officers on high-speed chase across cities

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a high-speed car chase through multiple cities.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2drn5bj) it started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Warwick.

West Warwick police picked up the pursuit after police say one of their cruisers was struck by the car being operated by 22-year-old Jason Machado, of West Warwick. Police followed Machado to Coventry, where the pursuit was called off. Officers later located Machado’s vehicle and arrested him.

Machado is facing several charges related to the pursuit. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer who could comment. Online public records didn’t list a telephone number for Machado.