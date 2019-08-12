FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

No charges against officer who shot man holding gun on woman

 
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer who fatally shot a man who was holding a gun on a woman who later was charged with two Council Bluffs slayings.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Monday that Council Bluffs officer Paul Damrow fired the shot Wednesday that killed 28-year-old Troy Petersen, of Essex.

Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said that, “in that moment, he took the shot to save a life.”

Authorities say the woman, 44-year-old April Montello-Roberts, of Shenandoah, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say she and Petersen killed 52-year-old Jerrot Clark on Aug. 4 and 51-year-old Steven Carlson on Wednesday.

Authorities say Petersen was holding a gun on Montello-Roberts in the cab of a wrecked pickup truck when he was shot. The pickup carrying the two crashed during a pursuit in Council Bluffs.