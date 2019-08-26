FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Group gears up to raise money to buy closed Girl Scout camp

 
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A group is getting ready to start raising money to purchase a former Girl Scout camp near Joplin.

The Joplin Glob reports that the group calls itself Friends of Camp Mintahama. The property’s new owner approached the group this year with the chance to purchase about 140 of the camp’s 180 acres for about $1.25 million.

The group has started the process of becoming a nonprofit corporation. They have been attending public events, raising awareness of their upcoming campaign to raise $300,000 for a down payment on the property, which includes a spring-fed lake.

A short documentary about the camp is under development and is expected to be released next month.

The friends group has targeted summer of 2020 for its first camp programs for boys, girls and families.

