FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Juvenile bald eagle found on ground to be released Tuesday

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
 
Share

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A young bald eagle found soaked and stumping along a street in the Louisiana neighborhood where it hatched will be released Tuesday in the same area. The bird’s parents have nested for a couple of years in a tall live oak in a subdivision back yard in Metairie, a New Orleans suburb.

A neighborhood resident brought the mottled brown eaglet to the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital on May 11, after making sure it needed help. Another neighbor has been collecting money for its care and posting health updates outside her home.

“Our Eagle is doing well and is flying. ... Thanks to all who donated to her recovery. YEA!” read a handwritten message on a paper grocery bag set over a signpost.

The first flights of bald eagles often leave the bird stranded on the ground, but their parents generally keep feeding them until they fly again, according to the Journey North citizen science center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum.

Other news
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

However, this bird and its sibling began flying in late April.

They’d made regular flights to and from other trees and light poles in the neighborhood before a neighbor saw this one walking in the street the evening of May 10, said Susan Miron, whose driveway faces the nest. A driver spotted the eaglet, stopped traffic and shooed the bird to a yard, she said.

Coastal consultant and photographer P.J. Hahn, who has been photographing the birds since the parents began building the nest, said he was called for advice when the eaglet was still in the street.

“Everyone was afraid to touch it” because of federal laws protecting raptors, Hahn recalled Friday. “I said, ‘Look. Somebody’s going to run over it. We’ve got to get it out of the street.’”

He also called the veterinary school, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and others, but it was Friday night and nobody was in. To protect the pedestrian bird from dogs, they put it in a pet transportation crate overnight. When they let it out the next morning, it barely managed to flap to a fence and off again. Then it stayed on the ground, Hahn said.

Its nestmate stayed in a tree above the grounded eaglet, calling out loudly, he said.

After another round of fruitless calls he tried the veterinarian who treats his cats. The vet got him in touch with the wildlife hospital. Hahn said he had another commitment, and his veterinarian had to convince the woman who eventually took the bird to Baton Rouge that she wouldn’t face prosecution for getting the bird to the wildlife hospital.

Veterinarians didn’t find any broken or injured bones, so they think the bird had a muscle injury, veterinary school spokeswoman Ginger Guttner said in a news release Friday.

The birds are clumsy when learning to fly, Hahn said. “They fly into a tree and hit it hard. ... I’m sure it probably bruised its shoulder.”

The Wildlife Hospital treats about 2,000 wild animals a year and doesn’t charge the Good Samaritans who bring them in. Miron printed flyers asking for donations and put them in the sort of covered box used to hold flyers for houses put up for sale. Next to the box is a big yellow arrow with the words “HELP EAGLE” on it. Some $300 was collected.