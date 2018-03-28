FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Coburn rips Oklahoma House leaders for passing tax hike

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A hero of the anti-tax movement is criticizing Oklahoma House Republicans for approving a major tax increase and urging citizens to challenge incumbents who voted for the plan.

Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn said Wednesday the House’s passage of the tax hike aimed at providing raises for teachers and more funding for schools was “the worst of government.”

Coburn also says there is “not any chance” that he would run for governor, citing health concerns and a desire to spend time with his grandchildren. Coburn had several health scares while he was in office, including treatments for colon and prostate cancer.

Coburn announced his support of an anti-tax group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite. The group is considering launching a signature drive to overturn any major tax hikes signed by the governor.