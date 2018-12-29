FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arizona, Utah sync licensing rules for Lake Powell fishing

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona and Utah are now in sync on what’s needed to fish on Lake Powell, the Colorado River lake that straddles the border between the two states.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday that residents of Arizona and Utah as of Tuesday, Jan. 1, may buy just a resident license from their home state and fish all of the lake with only that one license.

The change is that Utah will no longer require an $8 Utah stamp to fish on Lake Powell.

The change primarily benefits Arizona anglers because Arizona in 2014 waived its requirement for a $3 Lake Powell stamp.

The change also allows nonresidents to buy only one of the fishing license options from Utah or Arizona.