Arizona, Utah sync licensing rules for Lake Powell fishing

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona and Utah are now in sync on what’s needed to fish on Lake Powell, the Colorado River lake that straddles the border between the two states.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday that residents of Arizona and Utah as of Tuesday, Jan. 1, may buy just a resident license from their home state and fish all of the lake with only that one license.

The change is that Utah will no longer require an $8 Utah stamp to fish on Lake Powell.

The change primarily benefits Arizona anglers because Arizona in 2014 waived its requirement for a $3 Lake Powell stamp.

The change also allows nonresidents to buy only one of the fishing license options from Utah or Arizona.