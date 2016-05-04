Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Mexico City declares 3rd day of traffic cuts over high smog

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City is ordering 40 percent of cars and trucks to stay off the streets Thursday, extending for a third day a traffic cutback aimed at lessening pollution.

Under a rule in effect through June, one-fifth of the city’s vehicles normally must stay at home on a weekday, with the day determined by license plate numbers. But on Wednesday, smog stayed above 1½ times acceptable limits for a third straight day, meaning an additional 20 percent of vehicles can’t be used Thursday.

Ozone, a key component of smog, reached 1.9 times acceptable limits. The metropolitan environmental commission blamed Mexico City’s typical spring weather: hot, dry weather, a lack of wind and sunny days that favor the creation of ozone.

Before the traffic rule was implemented last month, newer or cleaner cars were exempt from the one-day driving ban.

Other news
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Old-school Dabo Swinney keeps Clemson on top in ACC
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship

The emergency measures are in effect until June, when the arrival of the rainy season tends to cleanse the city’s air.

Jose Ordonez Diaz, a biology and climate professor at Mexico’s National University, said the double driving ban “has not accomplished anything.”

A smog alert declared last month lasted two days, but the current alert showed no sign of abating in its third day.

“Several institutions have been measuring air quality in recent days with this double driving ban, and there has not been any significant or substantive change detected,” Ordonez Diaz said.

He said the city has underlying problems of poor public transportation, polluting industry and sprawling suburbs.

“It is basically the lack of public planning and unplanned development, both residential and industrial,” Ordonez Diaz said.

Mexico City sits in a high mountain valley, where the surrounding mountains can trap pollutants and prevent them from dispersing. The city is 7,350 feet (2,240 meters) above sea level.

It had about 4.7 million registered vehicles in 2014, the most recent year for which figures are available. City authorities have pledged to come up with a more effective and stringent system for testing vehicle emissions by the end of June.

But Mexico City’s notoriously corrupt and lax law enforcement can’t even handle current standards. While many relatively new, clean private cars were kept off the streets Wednesday, diesel trucks blasting plumes of black soot continued to roam the city’s streets, unmolested by police.