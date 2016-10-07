4 men indicted in stolen HIV medication scheme

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four men are accused of scheming to sell stolen HIV medication.

U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a statement Thursday the medication was taken from the Washington, D.C. Department of Health Pharmacy Warehouse.

Green said one of those charged, Alvin Watts III, of Addis, Louisiana, is a pharmacist who operated a pharmacy in Louisiana.

A federal indictment alleges Francis Debrah, of Waldorf, Maryland, who worked at the Pharmacy Warehouse, and a person unnamed in the indictment stole HIV medication and sold it to Watts.

The indictment says Watts sent Troy Taylor and Broderick Landry to Washington as couriers to buy the stolen prescription drugs. Both men are from White Castle, Louisiana.

The four men face charges including conspiracy to possess, transport and traffic embezzled pre-retail medical products.