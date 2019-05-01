FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Hospital first in New Mexico to join Mayo Clinic Network

 
SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — A New Mexico hospital has become the first in the state to join the Mayo Clinic Network.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center announced Monday it has become a member of the health care nonprofit group.

Officials say the Santa Fe hospital will be able to use various resources within the widespread network.

The Minnesota-based clinic began the network in 2011 and currently operates about 40 health systems, including facilities in Arizona, Florida, Idaho and Montana.

Christus St. Vincent will be able to offer e-consultation with Mayo Clinic specialists and access the network’s medical research and archived educational materials for patients and hospital staff.

Patients also can request second opinions from Mayo Clinic physicians at no additional cost.