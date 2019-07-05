FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man believed missing in Snake River in west-central Wyoming

 
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Search and rescue crews in west-central Wyoming spent the Fourth of July searching for a 21-year-old man who is believed to be missing in the Snake River.

Teton County officials say a shoe belonging to Averin Scott was found near the river in the Jackson area.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports rescue teams used jet boats to search the river Thursday while dog teams searched the riverbank.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Platt says Scott is from northern Arizona but was living and working in Teton County for the summer. He was last seen late Wednesday.

