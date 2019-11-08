U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WV officers seize exotic pets from shop accused of cruelty

 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia animal control officers have seized multiple animals, including venomous snakes, from an exotic pet store they say was in poor condition.

The Herald-Dispatch reports S&S Reptiles and Exotics in Huntington closed its doors Thursday after the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter seized control of its animals. Animal control officer Jon Rutherford told the newspaper the store owners are charged with animal cruelty. He added that animal cages weren’t being well maintained and said the scent was so “foul” it could be smelled from the parking garage and had prompted complaints.

The store opened in June and sold birds, tarantulas, scorpions and reptiles.

Three men are listed as owners and managers of the business but it’s unclear if all three have been charged. Those charged have a hearing next week.

___

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com