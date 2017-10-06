Rhode Island National Guard member faces child porn charge

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard is facing a child pornography charge.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 24-year-old Elijah Cady, of North Kingstown, on Tuesday. Cady has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Cady was released following his arraignment. A judge has ordered Cady to have no unsupervised contact with minors as a condition of his release.

A phone listing for Cady could not be found, and it was not immediately clear whether he was being represented by a lawyer.

The Rhode Island National Guard said in a statement that it takes the charges extremely seriously. It says it will “take appropriate action at the appropriate time.”