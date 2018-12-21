FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Oklahoma couple charged in death, abuse of grandchild

 
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — A northeast Oklahoma couple has been charged with murder in the death of their 14-month-old grandson.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged 59-year-old William Woolley and 56-year-old Lisa Woolley with first-degree murder. William Woolley is also charged with sexual abuse of a child and Lisa Woolley with enabling child sexual abuse.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said the boy was found dead in March in the couple’s home in Broken Arrow. Elliott says a state medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide due to suffocation and found injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Lisa Woolley’s attorney denies the allegations, saying the injuries were due to the child’s constipation and called the charges “absurd,” ’'astonishing” and “a farce.”