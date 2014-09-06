Helicopter crashes in Denmark, killing at least 3

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say that at least three people were killed and fourth person is missing after a small private helicopter crashed into the sea in central Denmark.

In a statement Saturday, police said four people were inside the U.S.- built Robinson 44 helicopter when it crashed off the eastern coast of the island of Samsoe.

It was believed to have been on its way to Samsoe when it disappeared from the radar Friday. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.