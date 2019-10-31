Court: State not at fault for Skagit River bridge collapse

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court: State not at fault for Skagit River bridge collapse

 
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court says in a split decision that the state cannot be held at fault for the accident that caused the Interstate 5 bridge over the Skagit River to collapse in 2013.

A truck carrying an oversized load struck the overhead support beams of the bridge, causing the structure to fall into the water. No one was killed, but three people in two vehicles plunged into the water as well.

The state sued the Canadian trucking company, Mullen Trucking 2005 Ltd. The company countersued, saying the state was partially at fault and should have to pay some of the damages. Mullen Trucking said the state was negligent in issuing a permit for the load and in maintaining the bridge.

In a 5-4 decision, the court Thursday pointed to a state law that says vehicle owners or operators must exercise due care in making sure their vehicles can pass under a structure, and that the state can’t be held liable for damages caused by an over-height vehicle.

The dissenting justices said the state could not be found liable under that law, but that it still could be at fault if it failed to properly maintain the bridge.