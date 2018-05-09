FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Coroner identifies body found tied up in trash can

 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A body that an Ohio man says he found tied up and wrapped in a sheet inside his trash can has been identified.

Noel Scott tells WKBN-TV that he found the woman’s body last week inside his garbage bin, which had been moved across the street from his Youngstown home. He says the woman’s arms were bound behind her back.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the remains Tuesday as 25-year-old Sunni Guy. Her death has been classified a homicide, but no cause of death has been released.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: WKBN-TV, http://www.wkbn.com